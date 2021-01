COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove is saying goodbye to City Councilman Marc Payne.

His term is up – and to show appreciation for his dedication to the city, a reception was held Tuesday in his honor.

The City of Copperas Cove recently held elections to fill positions on the City Council. The reception was held at 4:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers.

Source: City of Copperas Cove