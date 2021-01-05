Recycle your Christmas tree at no charge

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – We are four days into the new year, which means it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree.

The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging people to say goodbye to their Christmas trees – adding that nearly one out of three homes in the U.S. have fires in January caused by Christmas trees.

The association says this is because the longer the tree is kept in the house, the more likely it is to dry out and become flammable.

The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department is hosting a free tree recycling event this week, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Solid Waste Transfer Station along S FM-116.

During the event, Cove residents can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge. Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed.

If you can’t make it out, you can leave your tree out for curbside collection on Bulk Pick Up Day.