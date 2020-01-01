Recycle your Christmas tree for free in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS – The 2019 holiday season has ended, but Central Texas cities are hoping to ease the pain by offering free Christmas tree recycling.

This Saturday, the City of Waco is hosting it’s annual Chipping of the Green event. From 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, volunteers are ready to help turn your tree into fresh mulch and saplings.

A similar event will be held from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in Killeen at the Special Events Center.

The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department will host a complimentary Christmas Tree Recycling event this Saturday.

During this event, residents may drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge. Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel, and other decorations removed.

For residents unable to attend the event, Christmas trees may be left curbside for complimentary collection on your regularly scheduled bulk pick-up day.

The event will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Solid Waste Transfer Station, located at 2605 S FM-116.

Any additional questions can be directed to Solid Waste at (254) 547-4242.