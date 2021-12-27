TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple is collecting and recycling live Christmas trees and cooking oil. This service is free and available for all residents.

The service started on Sunday, and will continue throughout Monday until 5:00 p.m. Live Christmas tree collections and recycling will be taking place at the City of Temple Recycling Center, located at 3015 Bullseye Lane. Tree decorations must be removed prior to drop-off.

The Solid Waste Department will also accept live trees during brush collection, and artificial trees during bulk collection. For more information, you can visit templetx.gov or email solidwaste@templetx.gov.

Cooking oil collection and recycling is taking place at the Central Fire Station, located at 210 N. 3rd Street; Fire Station #3, located at 3606 Midway Drive; Fire Station #4, located at 411 Waters Dairy Road; and at Fire Station #7, located at 8420 W. Adams Avenue.

Oil must be stored in a closed container. Twelve types of oil will be accepted – including canola oil, corn oil, peanut oil and vegetable oil. For a complete list or for more information, you can visit templetx.gov/fog or email solidwaste@templetx.gov.

Source: City of Temple