WACO, Texas – Keep Waco Beautiful encourages people to recycle their holiday trash, and recycle the correct items.

You can recycle cardboard boxes, cards & envelopes, non-metallic wrapping paper, and clean glass bottles.

“Recycling those Christmas items are really important just to help divert waste from our landfill,” Keep Waco Beautiful executive director Carole Fergusson said.

You cannot recycle bubble wrap, metallic wrapping paper, ribbons and bows, and foam peanuts.

“If they are thrown into the recycle bin, it is a little bit more difficult, more labor on the recycling companies to pull those items out so they can recycle everything else,” Fergusson said.

If you don’t have a recycling bin, you can fill out a form with the City of Waco solid waste to get one, or you can take it straight to Cobb’s Recycling Center.

For your live Christmas tree, there will be an event at Cobb’s Recycling Center on January 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Load up your Christmas tree without the ornaments, and we will take it,” Fergusson said.

They will run your tree through a mulcher, and you can keep that mulch for your garden.

“It’s just a really great way to recycle something and be able to reuse it,” Fergusson said.

If you can’t go to the event, you can put the tree on your curb.

In Temple, live Christmas tree collections and recycling will be at the City of Temple Recycling Center. The Solid Waste Department will also accept live trees during brush collection, and artificial trees during bulk collection.

Keep Waco Beautiful will also have a beautification project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17.