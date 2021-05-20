Red Bull Foam Wreckers arrives in Waco on May 23

WACO, Texas – Surf enthusiasts from all across Texas will be catching waves in Waco this weekend!

The Red Bull Foam Wreckers is a new event series from the mind of “freesurfer” Jamie O’Brien, and is produced by Red Bull and Catch Surf. It is a participatory surfing event series where only foam (soft-top) surfboards are allowed, and the first stop on the tour will be at the BSR Surf Resort – located at 5347 Old Mexia Road.

Surf pros and soft heroes will be in attendance – including Jamie O’Brien, Kalani Robb, Ben Gravy, Blair Conklin, and the rest of the Catch Surf team.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Many prizes are up for grabs for those who show the most creative, sportive moves throughout the day. This an “anti-surf-contest” – where anyone who enters can win.

Sunday’s schedule is as follows:

10am – 2pm: Prelims

2:30pm – 3:30pm: Semi Finals

4:00pm: Red Bull Foam Wreckers Finals

4:45pm: Award Ceremony

