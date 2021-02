KILLEEN, Texas – The Refuge Mobile Pantry will be in Killeen Saturday to give food to people in need.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Christian House of Prayer, located at 3300 E. Stan

Schlueter Loop.

This is a drive-thru event – so if you go, organizers are asking for people to stay inside their cars and unlock their trunks so volunteers can load up the food.