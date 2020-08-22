Regal Jewel reopens in Waco, AMC Galaxy reopening soon

WACO, Texas – Doors are now open for some AMC theaters, which have been struggling since closing on March 17th.

Of the 600 theaters across the country, 100 of them reopened.

AMC Entertainment Holdings CEO Adam Aron says even though his theaters are at limited capacity, he was happy to announce they were “sold out” at many of its theaters nationwide.

The AMC here in Waco is set to reopen next week.

The Regal Jewel in Waco opened it’s doors Friday night for the first time since theaters shut down.

Two new films headline the opening – “Unhinged” and “Words on Bathroom Walls”.

Right now, tickets are around $5 – and to bring in patrons, Regal has show times for classics like “The Goonies,” “Jaws,” and “Black Panther”.