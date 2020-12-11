Registered sex offender arrested in Waco sexual assault case

Waco police report a man already registered as a sex offender has been arrested in connection with a new case involving a 16-year-old victim.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said officers were called to a local hospital October 11 in reference to a sexual assault victim who had come in.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that the victim had been assaulted the day before when attending a party at a home on South 26th Street.

Investigators developed a suspect and reported reaching out to him several times to talk with him about the incident, but said he was not cooperative.

Over time, detectives felt they had enough to obtain an arrest warrant which was issued Wednesday.

Adam Antonio Navarro was arrested at his place of employment Thursday and Friday remained in the McLennan County Jail on a charge of sexual assault, a second degree felony.

Police said Navarro is currently a registered sex offender for a previous sexual crime.