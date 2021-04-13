Registration and driver’s license COVID waivers end Wednesday

The temporary waiver on the renewal of Texas vehicle registration and driver licenses put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic expires Wednesday.

Motorists are reminded that they must come into compliance by renewing them on or before Wednesday.

After Wednesday law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt.

There is no grace period after Wednesday, April 14.

The waiver applies to vehicle registration, driver’s license and state-issued ID cards.

The Department of Public Safety is encouraging customers who need to renew to schedule an appointment at their local driver license office on line.

