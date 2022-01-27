WACO, Texas – A Waco tradition is coming back in 2022!

There is still time to register to compete in The Texas Food Truck Showdown. All the food and fun will be taking place in downtown Waco on Saturday, March 19!

This is a fundraising event for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s community development and economic programs. Prizes are awarded based on categories selected by the Chamber.

Trucks accepted into the event will be required to create a Signature Dish to be portioned and sold in four ounce servings. Each serving will be sold in exchange for one Tasty Ticket!

If you would like to apply, you can go here: thetexasfoodtruckshowdown.com/vendor-information/. Texas Farm Bureau is the presenting sponsor for this year.

Sources: Texas Food Truck Showdown, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce