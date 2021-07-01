Registration open for Waco ISD 2021-2022 school year

WACO, Texas – Registration for the new Waco ISD school year is now open.

The registration deadline has been extended to the first week of August. There will also be in-person registration offered by campus staff to assist families from July 19-30.

Times vary at each campus, so you are encouraged to reach out to your child’s school for specific days and hours.

If you have any questions or need more information, you can call the P.E.L.M.S. Office at 254-710-9250.

Source: Waco Independent School District

