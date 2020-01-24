Reicher High School Partners with University of Dallas, Prompting Name Change.

Waco, Texas- Reicher Catholic High school will soon be going by a different name thanks to a new partnership.

The school announced its new partnership with the University of Dallas early Friday morning. With news of the new partnership also came the news of the name change for the school, which will be revealed on Monday at 2:30 pm in the St. Louis Gym.

The School says that the new partnership will ” Benefit St. Louis-Reicher and the broader Waco community in countless ways”. Some details of the partnership include access to University of Dallas resources, such as summer academic, athletic, and fine arts camps, as well as preferred admission to The University of Dallas.

