Religious schools in McLennan County may start in-person classes before September 7th

WACO, Texas – Dr. Farley Verner, the Local Health Authority for the Waco McLennan County Public Health District, has issued a revision to the control measures put in place on July 21 regarding the opening of schools.

There is a need to clarify the Order to remain consistent with the Executive Order of Governor Greg Abbott. With the revision, religious schools are exempt from the Order and may start in-person classes before September 7th. Public schools and non-religious private schools must still comply with the order.

The revised Order issued under Dr. Verner’s authority as the Local Health Authority of Waco-McLennan County Public Health District takes effect July 24, and is posted on the COVIDWACO.com website.

This is not a closure of schools, but a delay to in-person classes.

Source: City of Waco

