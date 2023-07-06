NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Human remains discovered in Navarro County have been confirmed to be those of a man previously reported missing.

According to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of 73-year-old Melvin Jordan, of Barry, Texas, were found on Thursday morning with K-9 assistance while searching in a rural area near his residence on NW 2162.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Beto Unit for their manpower and tracking dogs, Coastal K-9 of College Station, K-9 Specialty Detection of Axtel and ARK-9 of Madisonville for their assistance in the search.

Judge Greta Jordan has ordered the remains to be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.