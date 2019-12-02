Remembering CW2 David C. Knadle

CW2 KNADLE & CW2 FUCHIGAMI

Fort Hood will hold a special ceremony Tuesday to honor Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle.

The Tarrant County native died about with Chief Warrant Officers 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami on November 20th when their Apache crashed in Afghanistan. They were providing air support for troops in Logar Province.

There will be a dignified transfer ceremony at 12:45 p.m., at the North Ramp located on Robert Gray Army Airfield.

When the families of Knadle and Fuchigami returned from Dover AFB, friends and neighbors lined a neighborhood street to show their support.

FOX44 News will bring you live coverage of the Fallen Comrade Ceremony right here on FOX44News.com.

