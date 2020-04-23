 

Remembering Gentry Dokter

Hundreds of people lined up Thursday to honor the last wish of seven-year-old Gentry Dokter in McLennan County.

Gentry died from leukemia last Saturday, and wanted to be escorted by boats at his funeral.
The video of the line up was posted on the Facebook fan page of local Bassmaster Champion Alton Jones, Sr. It was shot by Austin Montgomery.

Ted and Shemane Nugent were in attendance, and they spoke with FOX44’s Brian Glenn about the outpouring of support for Gentry and his family. You can see more in the video above.

