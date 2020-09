Kristin Hoppa was a well-respected crime reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, where she worked for more than four years.

WACO, Texas – We at FOX44 would like to take a moment to remember a member of our family who has passed away.

Kristin Hoppa died on Wednesday night while visiting family in Indiana. She was a well-respected crime reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald – where she worked for more than four years.

Hoppa was also the wife of FOX44 Sales Account Executive Kirk Barrios.

Everyone here at FOX44 shares their condolences with their family and friends.