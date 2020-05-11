Remembering the anniversary of deadly Waco tornado

WACO, Texas – On May 11th, 1953, a devastating tornado outbreak took place across the state of Texas. The storms produced large tornadoes from San Angelo to Waco.

The tornado that hit Waco was one of the deadliest tornadoes in Texas history, and it changed Waco forever.

It was 1/3 of a mile wide and moved through downtown, leaving behind a 23-mile long path of destruction.

The tornado killed 114 people and injured hundreds more, destroyed over 600 homes and businesses, and even damaged the Dr. Pepper Bottling Plant.

This isn’t the only strong tornado to touch down in McLennan County. Since records began in 1880, one other EF-5 tornado and two EF-4 tornadoes have been recorded. They weren’t as deadly, but they were just as dangerous.

“It is definitely a rarity. To get an EF-5 you need the right conditions to come together and to get the right conditions that in itself is rare. Then to get the magnitude of an EF-5 itself, especially here in North and Central Texas, that itself is pretty rare,” says Juan Hernandez, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Since 1950, there have only been 59 EF-5 tornadoes in the United States, but this doesn’t mean you won’t have the chance to see one in the future.

“The possibility is very low, but it is the way nature works. And you can’t completely discount the possibility,” says Hernandez.