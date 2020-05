This year marks the 67th anniversary of the tornado that struck the city of Waco.

WACO, Texas – May is a significant month for the history of Waco. This year marks the 67th anniversary of the tornado that struck the city.

Normally, there would be an official Waco Walk, but because we want to follow social distancing orders and stay home as mush as we can, Eric Ames and Waco Walks is bringing the walk to you.

Head to the Historic Waco Foundation Facebook page. They are posting the eight stops that you would normally walk. Everyday is a new video-stop leading up to May 11th.