Remembering Waco women killed in Austin shooting

WACO, Texas- A shooting in Austin on April 19, 2021 left three people dead. Stephen Nicholas Broderick has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his ex-wife Amanda Broderick, adopted daughter Alyssa Broderick and Alyssa’s boyfriend, Willie Simmons III.

“My heart is just broken for her and Alyssa, she loved her babies more than anything, she was such a good mom, those children are her world and we’re going to miss her,” says close friend Krystal Price.

Close friends say Amanda was her children’s biggest cheerleader, she was always cheering them on during their games.

“Everyone that knows her, knows that she was always smiling always happy,” says Price.

For those who didn’t get the chance to meet Amanda, her friends describe her as a loving, motivating woman.

“She inspired me to go to nursing school she’s really the reason that I became a nurse, she’s funny, friendly, just a really good friend to be around,” say Price.

As the news of their deaths sit heavily in their hearts, Krystal Price shares a fond memory of Amanda.

“We did everything together, we would go to the jump place and just watch them run and play, we made street tacos together, she taught me how to make Mexican rice the right way, we have a lot of memories together, I love her so much,” says Price.

Shauniece Hadden, another friend of Amanda, says it doesn’t matter how long you knew her, she always had a positive impact on the people she met.

“No matter what the issue was no matter the circumstances she always had a smile on her face, always just laughing,” says close friend Shauniece Hadden.

Amanda’s celebration of life will be 12 noon, Monday April 26th, in the Chapel of OakCrest Funeral home.