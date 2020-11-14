Remote instruction for Waco High School students extended through November 20th

WACO, Texas – Waco High School students will continue remote learning through November 20th.

Waco High School Principal James Stewart sent the following message to families and employees:

“All Waco High School students will continue learning remotely through Friday, Nov. 20. Our campus will reopen for in-person instruction after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Unfortunately, we continue to be negatively impacted by the spread of the coronavirus in our community, and a significant number of Waco High employees will be out next week. At this time, that includes more than 20 teachers, who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 or quarantining after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“The number of employees who are out next week would make it difficult to adequately supervise in-person students and safely re-open the campus for in-person instruction. With that in mind, we made the decision to extend remote learning for all students through Thanksgiving Break.

“Since we made the initial decision to transition to fully remote instruction on Monday, I have told you about several people, who were on campus and have since tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, we learned that one more person, who was on our campus before it closed, has tested positive and was potentially infectious while on campus. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with that person.

“However, even if you have not been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, you should still monitor yourself for possible symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If you develop any of these symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider and stay home.

“Thank you to everyone who took advantage of the free opportunity to be screened for COVID-19 today. If you weren’t able to do so but would still like to get tested, you can find a list of free community testing sites and their hours at covidwaco.com.

“And thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep our students and staff safe. I want to reiterate that we are committed to our students’ success. Please let us know if there is something that your student needs to be successful while learning remotely.”

Source: Waco Independent School District