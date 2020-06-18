Renee Swann And Pete Sessions Face-Off At Texas Rangers Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas – McLennan County Republicans were in high spirits on Thursday after meeting for the first time since February, due to COVID-19.

This wasn’t an ordinary gathering, but a face-off between Renee Swann and Pete Sessions.

Sessions, a former Congressman for the 32nd District in Dallas, touted on his experience.

“I’ve represented 40 percent of this Congressional district. I have a 100 percent voting record,” said Sessions.

While Swann combatted and said experience isn’t key.

“If that matters, his experience would have told him [Sessions] to stay in Dallas and fight to recapture that seat in Dallas,” Swann said.

The two are fighting to replace Bill Flores, who has held the seat since 2010. The runoff, set for July, comes in the wake of nationwide protests due to police brutality. Sessions said police reform is the solution.

“There are communities that want and need the police department. They need a great and better police department,” he said.

While Swann said the economy is the top priority.

“Number One is to get the jobs back. Because when we are all prospering, we all do well,” Swann said.

Early voting for the runoff begins on June 29th.