Rental Assistance available in Waco

WACO, Texas- Rental assistance is available to residents of Waco who have been affected by COVID-19.

The EOAC and the City of Waco have partnered together to create a new rental assistance program that provides rental and mortgage payments to help families who have been affected by COVID-19, due to job loss or a reduction in income.

Three months of payments, not exceeding $2,400 will be available for families to avoid eviction and foreclosure.

The EOAC is taking applications by appointments only.

Citizens may schedule appointments by visiting the EOAC website.