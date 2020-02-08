Rep. Bill Flores Endorses Renee Swann For Congress

UPDATE: Republican Candidate for congress Pete Sessions has issued a statement in response to Flores endorsement,

Congressman Bill Flores financially contributed to four people running to succeed him, then asked one of them to return the contribution for pledging to join the House Freedom Caucus. Now he has endorsed the candidate that his own consultant is working for in this race. When I am elected to represent CD-17, I will begin with more seniority than Rep. Flores has now. That seniority will help deliver highway funding, support our research institutions, promote our agriculture community and protect Waco and Bryan-College Station in redistricting. That same seniority will help me also deliver on the key issues facing our nation: changing our immigration laws, building the southern border wall and balancing the budget. Most importantly, Rep. Flores knows nothing can be done for the Republican agenda in the House unless Republicans take back the majority. Having led the campaign to defeat Nancy Pelosi in 2010, Bill knows that I can help do that again. A freshman member of Congress will not be as effective in helping to win the majority, and Rep. Flores knows that. It took him three terms to get on Energy and Commerce.





Waco, Texas- Congressman Bill Flores has endorsed Candidate Renee Swan in the race to replace him as Texas Congressional District 17’s representative in Congress.

Representative Flores made the announcement this morning at the Waco Hippodrome. Flores, who is set to retire at the end of his term, said that he came to the decision after meeting with many candidates, determining that Swan was the candidate that best encompassed “conservative values” such as deregulation, healthcare, and limited government.

Swan, A former healthcare professional, says that she originally had no aims to run for office, until she heard the news that Representative Flores planned to retire at the end of his term. That, along with increasing regulations on the healthcare sector, drove Swan to launch her candidacy for Congress.

Early voting in Texas begins in just under two weeks on February 18th, while the Texas Primary happening on March 3rd.