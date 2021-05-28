Rep. John Carter announces $17.6 Million for Fort Hood barracks

KILLEEN, Texas – Representative John Carter (TX-31) has announced an additional $17.6 million in funding for new Fort Hood barracks.

In fiscal year 2020, Congressman Carter secured $32 million for the first of three new barracks for the 69th ADA. Due to the construction market and additional utility requirements, the cost increased by $17.6 million.

Carter worked with Fort Hood, Army leadership, and House and Senate Appropriations Committee colleagues to realign funding from projects no longer needed – and successfully secured the additional monies to continue the project.

“I’m glad to share this news and ensure that this project is seen through to completion. It will help to continue to improve the quality of life of our soldiers and their families at Fort Hood. I appreciate Fort Hood’s public works team for their diligent work on behalf of the installation, the Army’s swift action to address the shortfall in funding and my Appropriations Committee colleagues for working with me to make this happen. I also want to thank my colleague, Rep. Roger Williams, for his steadfast support for The Great Place. As we continue to negotiate fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills, I will continue looking for additional opportunities to support Fort Hood, its soldiers and its families.”

Source: Office of Representative John Carter