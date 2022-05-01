CALVERT, Texas (Fox 44) — Congressman Pete Sessions was in Calvert Sunday for a community town hall with other elected officials and leaders in Robertson County. He discussed many of the different issues the nation is facing right now.

Sessions says it is important for him to visit each of his 12 counties.

“For us to not only see and hear from each other, but more importantly for them to know that I care very much about them,” Rep. Sessions said.

The mayor of Calvert, Marcus Greaves, says he’s known Sessions for a long time, and it means a lot that he came.

“There’s a lot of small towns in the country, and sometimes we feel left out,” Greaves said. “But it makes us feel good.”

One of the issues he touched on was inflation, saying it’s getting baked in to our everyday prices and causing small communities especially economic problems.

“It’s important that in this time that I pay attention to the farming and ranching community,” Rep. Sessions said. “We have very unique issues and situations in these smaller communities that are causing great distress to them. And so for me to hear from them and them to hear from me gives us a firsthand idea about what we’re aiming at. “

He says not only is our nation in crisis with inflation, but also crime and drugs.

“It emanates from a border, a border that we know that we’ve had over 2 million illegal people come across,” Rep. Sessions said.

He calls the border crisis chaos and says he’s proud of Governor Abbott.

Also, he expressed another big concern in our country is rule of law.

“In large cities in particular, cities where they have elected, intentionally, a socialist or a communist that does not believe in rule of law, they have changed the rules and regulations related to bail,” Rep. Sessions said.

He says that is a reason why it is so important to have protection.

“That is why I’m so pleased and proud to say that I believe in not just the second amendment, but the rights that we have to keep and bear arms to protect ourselves, our family, our property, our community,” Rep. Sessions said.

Sessions says central Texans and all Americans deserve to hear from their representatives on issues affecting their everyday lives.