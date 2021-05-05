Rep. Roger Williams discusses issues on Fort Hood during roundtable with Killeen leaders

KILLEEN, Texas – Texas Congressman Roger Williams is looking to make some significant changes at Fort Hood. He hosted a roundtable with Killeen city leaders Wednesday morning to further discuss what needs to be done.

“We are proud of our Fort Hood community. We are proud to call it the ‘Great Place,’ and I’m proud to represent Texas District 25. And I would say this to my colleagues, too – it is okay to drink the water at Fort Hood,” said Rep. Roger Williams (R) District 25.

Congressman Williams says the sexual assault and murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen on Fort Hood is unacceptable.

“Let me be clear – there is no place in our military for sexual harassment or sexual assault. Period. More must be done to address not only these issues directly, but also the way they are reported and they way they are investigated,” said Rep. Williams.

But he says those events do not define the Army post.

“The things that made the news at Fort Hood this past year are not representative of the outstanding community of this post,” said Rep. Williams.

He says he does not support the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill because it takes away too much power from the installation.

“I don’t personally think we need trial lawyers running around Fort Hood. I think we can take care of our business here, and we should,” said Rep. Williams.

A big topic of discussion during the closed roundtable was also the idea of re-naming Fort Hood.

Rep. Williams says once he gets back to Washington D.C., it may take two to three years to come up with a name that we are all proud of.

“We want to make sure that it’s done right. That the community has the say, not a say. We want the say in the naming of it,” said Rep. Williams.

While the decision about renaming Fort Hood hasn’t officially been made, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra wants the city included in the debate.

“I’m the Mayor of this City. I don’t know what’s going on with that. And so, that is my angle – is we need. It doesn’t have to be me. It just has to be somebody within the community – maybe several people,” said Mayor Segarra.

The Congressman hopes the roundtable discussion will help him with legislation in the future.

“We had a wide range of discussion that covered many areas, and I appreciate the input and advice I received today,” added Rep. Williams.