WACO, Texas – Congressman Pete Sessions is showing his support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.

The FOX 44 News Team sat in on a meeting with the Congressman and the Alzheimer’s Association.

The congressman is pledging to do what he can to both raise awareness and support legislation that will help those living with the disease.

Starting next Friday Congressman Sessions is all in. He will begin raising public awareness of the disease with a monthly series of informational drops to the 38,000 people who receive them.

There, he will discuss everything from the annual Alzheimer’s Walk to what’s important for Texans to know regarding the disease.

He says, spreading information is important now more than ever, especially after the FDA recently approved the first drug, Aduhelm, to slow down the effects of Alzheimer’s.

“Giving people an idea that you can make a difference early is important, spotting and identifying these things is critical because you have to make accommodations at some point and it happens rapidly,” said Rep. Sessions.

Right now Alzheimer’s has no cure, but experts hope the new drug will help not only those living with Alzheimer’s but their caregivers.

“I just am lucky that you exist, I’m lucky that there is somebody doing something about this and it impacts everybody and I’m proud every time to be associated with progress to help people,” said Rep. Sessions.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for October 22nd at 9 a.m. at Brazos Park East.

Rep. Sessions will join the FOX 44 News team there.