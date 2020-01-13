Repairs planned for Cameron Park Zoo’s Gibbon Lake

WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo visitors will likely notice Gibbon Lake water levels dropping over the next several days.

The lake features two endangered species habitats, Lemur Island and Gibbon Island, and is home to several local fish and turtle species.

Unfortunately, the lake has developed a leak and zoo officials will need to allow the lake to drain completely in order to make repairs.

Weather patterns and the type of soil has caused the ground to shift, opening one or more cracks in the lake. There is a 60-inch water diversion line running under the lake and a pump station catching water and pumping it back into the lake. Recently, the pumps have not been able to keep the levels of the lake up to the parameters needed to provide natural barriers for the Lemur and Gibbon Islands.

Zoo staff will turn off the pumps and allow the water in the lake to drop in order to determine where the leak or leaks are occurring. Permits are in place to allow zoo staff members to net the fish and turtles as the water levels drop and transport them to the Brazos River.

The lemurs and gibbons will remain off exhibit inside their night house while repairs are being made on the lake.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo