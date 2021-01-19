Replacement Belton ISD trustee appointed

In an unusual early Tuesday morning meeting, members of the Belton ISD Board of Trustees appointed Erin Bass as the new representative for Area 2.

She replaces Rosie Montgomery who resigned last month for personal reasons.

“We had big shoes to fill with this replacement, and I think we found a remarkable person for the job,” said Suzanne M. McDonald, Board president. “Erin values public education, has a heart for our students and employees and will be able to help the Board think critically about the wide array of complex issues facing a fast-growth district like ours.”

Bass is a former public school teacher and three of her four children attend Belton ISD schools.

“I truly enjoy serving and getting to know the people in our community and schools,” Bass said in her letter of interest for the position. “It is with a genuine passion and hope of mine, that from their school experience, students will grow into empathetic, resourceful and successful adults.”

Bass will be sworn in during the Board’s regular meeting January 25, and will serve until the next election on May 1.