Report: Big 10 will cancel 2020 football season

The Dan Patrick Show says the Big 10 and PAC-12 will cancel their 2020 football seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The Big 10 just announced the new season schedule on Wednesday, August 5th. It was supposed to start on Sept. 5th. Each team was scheduled to play ten games, conference only.

In the Big 10’s announcement, the conference did say that issuing a schedule does not guarantee that games will actually happen.

So far, no one from the Big 10 has confirmed the report that the season has been canceled. An announcement is expected on Tuesday.

The Mid-America Conference announced on Saturday, Aug. 8th, that is was postponing fall contests. That decision came after a unanimous vote from The Council of Presidents.

They said the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and communities are the top priority.

