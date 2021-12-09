The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office has released its report on a Monday night fire in Oglesby which left one man dead.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Collins, Jr. His body was found inside the house after the fire was put out.

The fire occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. Monday in the house at 103 FM-1996 in Oglesby. Deputies first on the scene were told that there might be someone inside the house.

As the flames were knocked down, the report indicates the victim was found in the bathroom of the house.

The fire had been reported by a passerby who called 9-1-1 when she saw flames around a window unit on the house. The woman who made the call told deputies she immediately turned around and tried to kick in the back door, the front door, and tried to break side windows to try to get in to help someone – but was unsuccessful. She then made contact with neighbors, who were also unsuccessful at getting in.

Oglesby Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff White was quoted in the report as saying he was first on the scene, and immediately shut off the propane supply to the house, and also tried unsuccessfully to get in.

Arriving firefighters reported the single-family wood-frame structure fully-involved with heavy flames was observed throughout the interior of the home. It was only after the fire was knocked down that access was made to the victim. A state fire marshal came to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and ordered an autopsy. He was quoted in the report as saying he did not observe any indication of foul play.