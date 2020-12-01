TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department responded to several reports of a single shot fired around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday at W Barton Avenue and N 31st Street in Temple.
Officers were advised that an unknown suspect fired a single shot and fled in what was possibly a red Jeep.
Temple High School was placed under a brief lockout for ten minutes.
At this time no victim has come forward and no suspects have been identified.
Source: Temple Police Department
Report of shot fired leads to brief lockout of Temple High School
TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department responded to several reports of a single shot fired around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday at W Barton Avenue and N 31st Street in Temple.