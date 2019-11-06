Reports of an active shooter deemed false

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Police report that a man holding a rifle on a rooftop was not a threat.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at about 5:20 p.m. the College Station Police Department received a call reporting a man with a rifle on the roof of a parking garage at Northpoint Crossing.

No gunfire or any other threatening behavior was reported.

Officers who initially responded were unable to immediately locate the subject. Out of an abundance of caution, additional resources responded to assist.

Through collaborative investigative efforts, the subject was located at about 7:30 p.m. as he left a local restaurant.

Detectives with the College Station Police Department met with the man and confirmed he had been taking pictures of his gun on the roof of the parking garage. Detectives determined the man had not engaged in any threatening or nefarious behavior. The man was not arrested and no charges are anticipated.

As the investigation was concluding, numerous social media posts began circulating which claimed there was an “active shooter” at Northpoint.

To avoid creating unnecessary panic, please remember not to share alarming rumors on social media without first confirming with an official source, especially in the absence of a firsthand account.