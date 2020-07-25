Reps talk Vanessa Guillen Act at Killeen rally

KILLEEN, Texas – Three Texas State Representatives – Cesar Blanco of El Paso, Eddie Rodriguez of Austin, and Victoria Neave of Dallas – all made the trip to Killeen Friday to talk to the family of SPC Vanessa Guillen about what they are calling the “Vanessa Guillen Act.”

The act would, in part, provide a different means of investigating cases of missing soldiers.

“It’ll include expediting justice in state courts outside of the chain of command,” Blanco said. “It’ll provide additional resources for victims and their families, and it’ll reform the state’s military procedures for investigating the disappearance of soldiers as we’ve seen, not only in Vanessa Guillen, but in others that were there.”

Part of the act’s goal is for cases like SPC Guillen’s to go through local law enforcement more than being dealt with by the military.

“When you’re in the military, you have to adhere to the chain of command,” Blanco said. “Many instances such as this one, in other cases, we’ve seen the the chain of command does not provide a culture of a safe space where people can report particularly women who can report sexual assault.”

Blanco says the act is designed to make soldiers feel more comfortable reporting sexual harassment and assault. He also thinks Texas could pave the way for other states to propose similar acts.

“Texas can lead with reforms to protect our soldiers in the Texas military and to ensure every Texas soldier feels safe reporting sexual assaults committed in the military and offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Blanco said.

The representatives also brought an American flag that flew over the Texas Capitol building in Austin to present to the Guillen family.