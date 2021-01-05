LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Woman hospitalized after falling down cliff at Cameron Park

Local News
WACO, Texas – A woman is in the hospital after falling down a cliff in Cameron Park.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the park for a technical rescue on Tuesday afternoon. The department posted on social media that an injured person was being removed by boat out of the park in the Lover’s Leap area.

A park ranger tells FOX44 they received a call at 4:10 p.m. regarding a woman who traveled beyond some fences labeled with “danger” signs. The woman fell down the side of the cliff.

It has been reported the woman was responsive and has been transferred to a nearby hospital.

