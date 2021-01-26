Rescue units sent to Waco Pilgrim’s Pride plant

One person is reported dead following an industrial accident in east Waco

Ambulances and fire units were sent to the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive on a report of injuries in a ceiling collapse.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed the dispatch time as 7: 25 a.m. Tuesday

Two other people were reported hurt in the accident which investigators on the scene said occurred while work was being done on a ventilation system.

A fire marshal and Waco police were also sent to the scene to assist in the investigation.

A City of Waco building inspector was also present and OSHA was reported to have an investigator on the way about mid morning.