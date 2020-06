Waco, Tx- Waco residents came together this afternoon to help clean up trash at a local park.

Keep Waco Beautiful and Waco’s The New Black Collective organized the volunteer event at Oscar DuConge Park to pick up trash left in the park. The New Black Collective worked with Keep Waco Beautiful to adopt the park .

Organizers for The New Black Collective say that they feel this is a way for them to give back to the community they grew up in.