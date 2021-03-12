Residents not surprised at off-campus car burglaries

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Police have noticed a rise in car burglaries in off-campus neighborhoods in the last week.

For some of those who live in these neighborhoods, like Alexander Veselka, they aren’t surprised.

“We notice people walking around at night, 3 or 4 a.m, and they’re wearing hoods or backpacks,” Veselka said. “We’ve noticed on camera footage from friends and neighbors that they’ve caught people trying to open their doors, walking around and just pulling door handles, and it’s been going on since October.”

It’s something he didn’t expect though, when he moved into a house in the shadow of Baylor’s campus.

“Thinking that we live near Baylor, you’d expect it would be like a safe place. You’d hope it’d be a safe place having campus PD around all the time, Waco PD around all the time as well,” Veselka said. “But every time it seems to happen, they up their police force when they can, but nothing changes.”

Baylor Police also says these are crimes of opportunity and the university has warned their students not to leave valuables showing in their cars, and to never leave their cars unlocked.

“I make sure my car is locked,” Veselka said. “I make sure it’s locked, I make sure nothing valuable is in it every night before I go in.”

The thieves also seem to be striking in the middle of the work or school week – when they are least likely to meet resistance.

“Thursday, Friday, Saturday, people are driving around and leaving bars. There’s more police presence,” Veselka said. “They’re going around and doing it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, from what we’ve noticed over the last few months.”

The Baylor Police and the neighborhood residents agree – you can never be too careful with your car.

“Even if you think it is locked, just double check it,” Veselka said. “Just poke your head out the door, lock your car again, you never know.”

To report suspicious activity, you can contact Baylor Police at 254-710-2222 or by calling 9-1-1 during an emergency.