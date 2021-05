WACO, Texas – Dozens of residents at a Waco assisted living community are being relocated after a fire.

The incident happened Friday evening at Brookdale Lakeshore, located at 1700 W. Lake Shore Drive. The department posted on Twitter that a probable lightning strike and attic fire was extinguished.



(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

Due to no water or electricity overnight, fire crews and AMR assisted the staff with relocating 24 residents to another facility. No injuries have been reported.

Source: Waco Fire Department