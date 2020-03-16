Restaurant Sees 60% Decline In Business

WACO, Texas. The claypot restaurant in Downtown Waco is used to thriving business. On Sundays, Owner, Phong Le says large groups usually flock to his restaurant.

“A good 200-300 people,” Le says.

The huge dip in customers have caused the Vietnamese restaurant at least $1,500. Full time workers

The owner says the fears of the coronavirus is partly to blame of the decline as many people in the area are taking preventative measures such as staying inside from large crowds.

Although there are NO CASES in Waco, as of March 15th, there have been 86 cases of the virus in Texas.

Le says he plans to do everything he can to bring in customers

“We just introduced curbside service, where people don’t have to get out of their car. We just bring it out to their car,” he says.

