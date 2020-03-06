Cause of gas outage in Copperas Cove released

Atmos Energy Friday morning said that something happened during scheduled maintenance at a facility in Copperas Cove that led to the shut down of service to the entire city.

“While performing scheduled maintenance at a facility in Copperas Cove, our highly trained technicians experienced a condition with our equipment which resulted in the shutdown of our system to make repairs. Unfortunately, that resulted in lost natural gas service to more than 4,000 valued customers,” said Tammie Bowman, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs.

“Our team worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, and overnight we were able to restore service for critical institutions including schools, healthcare facilities and hotels.

“The next step is for our qualified technicians to make door-to-door visits throughout the city and restore service for each and every affected customer.

“We very much appreciate the partnership of Copperas Cove city officials throughout this process, and we especially appreciate the patience and understanding of affected customers who were inconvenienced.”

Residents were told they may see Atmos Energy trucks around the city Friday, and to remember that all Atmos Energy employees have an official identification badge that displays the employee’s name, photograph and company logo.

The statement further said that Atmos Energy reminds customers that a qualified technician will need to enter each affected home or business to reestablish service, and a resident 18 years of age or older will need to be present. If the customer is not at home, the technician will leave a door tag with instructions that detail the service restoration process.

Customers with questions are encouraged to call the Atmos Energy customer contact center at 888.286.6700.

Atmos Energy reminds everyone if you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667