Restroom fire brings Waco HS evacuation

Waco High School was evacuated for a short time after a fire was reported in one of the building’s restrooms.

Waco Fire Department units were sent to the scene shortly after the noon hour and found that the fire had not extended beyond the one room.

Waco ISD spokesman Joshua Wucher said the automatic sprinkler system knocked down the fire.

There was some minor smoke damage to the restroom, but Wucher said that none of the students or staff were in any real danger.

Students were allowed back into the building a short time later with classes resuming.

An investigation was underway into the source of the fire.