Retailers React to Abbott’s Retail-To-Go Plan

WACO, Texas – For the past month, non-essential businesses like barbershops and clothing stores have struggled to keep afloat.

The Mainstream Boutique in Downtown Waco is home to colorful bracelets, dresses and blouses. Store Owner Chelsea Bussell says since the shelter-in-place orders, sales have decreased at least 30 percent.

The orders have pushed Bussell to move the business online, as she does Facebook Lives showcasing different clothing and answers questions.

“A lot of the time, a lot of our sales is people walking by. Now it’s showing people what we have in,” says Bussell.

However, help is on the way – as Governor Greg Abbott announced plans allowing retailers to provide “to-go” services.

“We’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” the governor said in a press conference last Friday.

Customers will be able to place orders for pick-up or delivery.

“The curbside and all that definitely helps us. It allows me to possibly show something through the window, or they weren’t getting a good picture online,” Bussell added.

Governor Greg Abbott is set to announce more plans to re-open the economy.

On Monday April 27th, Governor Greg Abbott is set to announce more plans to reopen the economy.