HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – It is with great sadness that we at FOX44 announce the passing of Sgt. Roosevelt Wilson, Jr., who retired from the Harker Heights Police Department in 2017 after 20 years of service.

Sgt. Wilson cared very much about the police department and the City of Harker Heights. Those who know him well say he was trustworthy and always put people first.

The department says Wilson made it what it is today, and he will be greatly missed.

