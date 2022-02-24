KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen community is mourning a loss from within the police department’s family.

The department posted on social media that retired K-9 Leo has passed away. During the summer of 2020, Leo was diagnosed with Canine Degenerative Myelopathy – which shortened his career and required that he had to retire in January 2021. Leo remained with his family until his quality of life diminished on February 19, 2022.

Leo joined the police department in 2016, and served the Killeen community for five years. The Killeen Evening Lions Club made a generous donation in helping to make Leo a part of the Killeen PD team.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Source: Killeen Police Department