Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash in West

Retired Lt. Col. Allen West is recovering in Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Sunday after being involved in a crash on his motorcycle.
According to the former Florida representative’s website, West was returning from Austin where he attended a ‘Free Texas Rally’ when the crash happened Saturday.
Texas DPS tells FOX44 News the crash took place near mile marker 353 on northbound I-35. That is in West. A car changed lanes in front of Lt. Col. West and another motorcyclist, and the pair crashed into each other while avoiding the car.
Both riders were taken to Baylor Scott & White with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush sent out a tweet in support of Lt. Col. West Saturday evening.
Lt. Col. West is now a member of the Texas State Guard, a contributor to Fox News, and author of several books. He is also running for the Republican Party of Texas Chair.
West’s campaign manager tells FOX44 News that he is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.