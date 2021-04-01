Retired police officer shares what it’s like to lose a fellow officer

WACO. Texas – “Trooper Walker is a hero. He is somebody who was there for his community like no other,” says retired police officer Mike McGrew.

SGT Mike McGrew has been in law enforcement for 31 years, and shares his personal experience of losing friends while wearing the badge.

“It’s always something that, no matter if you knew the person or didn’t, it’s something that really affects all those who work in that line of service,” says McGrew.

McGrew shares that during these difficult times, it’s important to stick together.

“We do rely on each other a lot for support. For emotional support. For backup. I mean, you’re trusting your fellow officer with your life every time you go to a domestic call or any other dangerous calls,” says McGrew.

On Wednesday, people in the Groesbeck community lined up to show support for the Walker family as he returned home.

“When someone is killed in the line of duty, it’s very tragic. And we show up, and we’re there for not only to honor that officer, but to honor that officer’s family, as well,” says McGrew.

Today, Governor Greg Abbott called all law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights to honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the state.

“It’s really touching to see the support and to see law enforcement community come together when one of our own is killed in the line of duty,” says McGrew.