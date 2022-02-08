WACO, Texas – The brother of Roscoe Harrison, Jr. is speaking out and sharing the many accomplishments his brother made during his life.

FOX 44 News spoke to George Harrison, who is planning Roscoe’s funeral while reflecting on the legacy he left behind.

Sitting in the shoes his brother once wore, George shared the timeline of his brother’s accomplishments saying, “He’s done so much, it’s hard to tell it all.”

George says Roscoe has helped a lot of people in his lifetime, but it started at home with his siblings.

George says Roscoe was ten years older than him, and became a father figure to him and his brother as they grew up – and George watched Roscoe achieve great levels of success.

George says as an African-American man, Roscoe paved the way for others as a “gatekeeper” to let the ones after him in.

“When you say the word ‘legacy’, it does fit the bill for Roscoe. He was a living legacy. A living legend. A worth of knowledge, and had a kind spirit. His motto was, ‘Let’s do something for others.’ ‘What can we do for others?’ That was his whole motto, and I will remember that for the rest of my life,” George says.

Roscoe’s funeral is open to the public. His family will hold a viewing service at the church he pastored, Eighth Street Baptist Church, on February 13. The church is located at 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Temple, and the service will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A wake service will follow, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Monday, February 14 in Belton, at the First Baptist Church on 506 N Main Street, at 1:00 p.m.

